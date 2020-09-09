TEACHERS, NURSES AND OTHER CIVIL SERVANTS MUST LOWER THEIR STANDARDS IN SOCIETY

The Zambian Times is convinced that the kind of life teachers and other civil servants are leading does not suit their new status. They must down grade their life style to fit their income. No offence intended, civil servants must start living like maids and garden boys if they want to avoid thinking about suicide.

Are you aware that civil servants borrow every month inorder for them to get to the next pay date? It is hell. And since The Zambian Times loves you, we are here to give you very free advise.

For a start you need to understand that your salary is not as big as it looks. The K4,000 plus you get if you dont have a loan is worthless. For you to understand how useless it has become, let us convert your current salary into US dollars.

Today the Dollar is at K20. If we convert K4,500 to dollars, you are getting US225 as your salary. When Sata gave you that increament in 2013, you were getting about K4,200. The Dollar was at K4.80 meaning in 2013 you were getting USD 875. If you multiply that amount to the current rate, you realise that in 2020, that is worth K17,500.

That is why you were able to do alot then using your salary. As we speak now, your salary is a quoter(1/4) of what you used to get.

Now the problem with our civil servants is that they are trying to use a quota of their salary to live the way they used to live in 2013. As a result they end up borrowing 3/4 of the balance so that they lead the old life.

The Zambian Times advises all civil servants to accept that they can no longer live in luxury. They must do the following:

1. Remove their children from expensive private schools meant for real rich people.

2. Sell Dstv explorer and buy gotv.

3.Shift into small houses costing about K500 which are close to their places of work if they dont have their own houses.

4. Stop driving. Consider buying a bicycle.

5. Stop having girl friends.

6. Buy gas stoves and invest in good solar systems.

7. Fire maids

8. Consider going to live in rural areas.

9. Only buy the most basic food.

10. Stop further studies if they have big families.

11. Find alternative income which is not easy to come by.

12. Buy mtn phones.

13. Buy salaula. Stay away from botuques.

All those who will not do this have a high probality of dying before retirement because of endless pressure.