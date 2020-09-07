The Teaching Council of Zambia(TCZ)

009/2020

_Lusaka, September , 2020_

The Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ) set 31st August, 2020 as the deadline for teachers without practicing licenses to ensure the documents were obtained. This follows the compliance inspections which were recently conducted in Lusaka, Livingstone, Kitwe and Kasama .

Following the expiry of the deadline, no teacher is expected to hold-out as a practicing teacher without acquiring a license.

Further , no employer is expected to employ a teacher without a license or both risk being prosecuted, pursuant to section 26(1), a, b, c of the Teaching Profession Act No. 5 if of 2013.

