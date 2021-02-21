By CIC Editors.

By Mwalimu Patrick and Wilfred Musape.

TEACHING UNION OF ZAMBIA (TUZ). A reality or a myth?

13th February, 2021

A. Current status of teacher unions

At present, teaching seems to be the most fragmented when it comes to “workers” representation as a number of unions seem to be coming up all with the view of representing members of the teaching profession.

The teaching profession currently has the following unions: ZNUT, SESTUZ, BETUZ, PROTUZ, NUPPEZ and UNITUZ. One would wonder and ask a question! Are all these unions necessary?. Mind you a fragmented voice cannot be head from a distance.

This fragmentation of the voice of the teachers has been caused by the dissatisfaction of the operations of the “mother” unions leading to the formation of other unions. But one would wonders, is this the solution that those members were looking for?

Instead of having a unified voice, this fragmentation has caused the following problems which have proved to be a threat to the entire concept of unionism in the teaching profession:

1. Scramble for membership to and from among Unions

2. Leaders of different unions sizing up with each other over members.

3. Teachers suffering multiple deductions due to continued switching from one union to another.

4. Never ending leadership wrangles in union positions.

5. Union leaders frequenting court corridors over self benefiting matters at the expense of improving the well-being of teachers

It is suffice to say that in a normal circumstance teaching profession in Zambia is expected to be governed by the professional bodies whose functions are clearly stipulated by the necessary laws of the land.

1. Teaching Commission Service ( TCS) ( Primary Employer)

2. Teaching Council of Zambia ( TCZ) ( Regulator)

3. Ministry of General Education ( MoGE) (Supervisor)

4. Teacher Unions ( Lawyer)

In addition, it is worth noticing that all the personnels in TCZ, MOGE and Unions as long as there are teachers, their primary employer is the Teaching Service Commission ( TSC) on behalf of the Republic of Zambia.

The Teaching Service Commission ( TSC) has absolute powers to promote, demote, transfer, retire, fire and hire any member belonging to the commission.

Henceforth, if all leaders of different unions in Zambia are members of the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) which has absolute powers over them, then it is worth calling for all the six teacher unions in Zambia to come together and form one union called TEACHING UNION OF ZAMBIA ( TUZ).

B. Way forward

Can there be a way forward?. Yes there can only be a way forward if only Union leaders as “representatives” of the people can sit and swallow their interests and push the interests of their members first.

The fragmentation of teacher unions in Zambia will not in anyway upholding the Professionalism in teaching rather divide the profession.

For the profession to move as one unit, there is need for all these unions to merge and form only one voice.

A single voice will be beneficial to the profession in many ways as opposed to having a fragmented voice.

We wish to see a situation where we have these institutions running the affairs of teachers in Zambia united with a single body as follows.

1. One Employer Teaching Service Commission ( TSC)

2. One Regulator Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ)

3. One Supervisor Ministry of General Education ( MoGE)

4. One Lawyer Teaching Union of Zambia (TUZ)

The emerging of one unions will uphold professionalism and smooth the running of the teacher union in the country.

C. What will be the first step in forming The Teaching Union of Zambia ( TUZ)?

Since the six Teachers Union have demonstrated the desire to move as one in key matters concerning teachers such as 2020/2021 Salary Negotiations and Sensitization Tours and Media Appearance.

We wish to sell this idea as the first step in uniting Teacher Unions.

1. Let the each of the six unions be given section of teachers to handle as a Directorates belonging to the Teaching Union of Zambia ( TUZ) as follows.

1. Directorate of Pre-School Teachers (PROTUZ)

2. Directorate of Lower Primary Teachers(1-4) (ZNUT)

3. Directorate of Upper Primary Teachers(5-7) (BETUZ)

4. Directorate of Junior Secondary Teachers(8-9 (UNITUZ)

5. Directorate of Senior Secondary Teachers(10-12) (SESTUZ)

6. Directorate of Private Schools Teachers and Junior College Lecturers (NUPPEZ)

2. Let the current structures of all unions remain the same at the moment but focus on the Directorate assigned.

3. Let all the monies deducted from teacher’s payslips put in one account to be opened under the Teaching Union of Zambia (TUZ).

4. Let all the six General Secretaries be signatories to the Teaching Union of Zambia ( TUZ)

5. Let all six Directorates submit budgets to the board of General Secretaries to fund the activities and salaries of personnels working in the Directorates.

6. Let be there Committees of *Presidents, General Secretaries, Deputy General Secretaries, Directors, Provincial Chairpersons, Provincial Secretaries, District Chairpersons and District Secretaries* to review the operations of each Directorate at all levels.

7. The committees after working for a year will review the current structures of Teacher Unions and recommend what will be appropriate for each Directorate of the Teaching Union of Zambia.

8. Let the Teacher Unions hold one General Assembly involving these committees from National to District to amend the constitution of Teaching Union of Zambia (TUZ).

One Employer, One Regulator, One Supervisor, One Lawyer

We submit.

