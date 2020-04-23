That great crocodile of Zambia is in tears. Kanyanta Manga II is in despair. Things are terrible for his country, Zambia; his people the aba Bemba nkonko, and for himself.

A people that were known for their courage have become as timid as imilonge (barbel fish) on an anthill, completely clueless. Whatever happened to those people whom the Abena Ng’andu (crocodile clan) rule over is now a subject of ridicule and confusion. The great Bemba people are, as stated by their great crocodile chief, reduced to tears. What happened?

I think I do have an idea. When Edgar Lungu was aspiring to be President, he received overwhelming support from the urban areas and Bemba-speaking areas. I personally was among those on the bandwagon because I was hopeful that he would help stump out theft and corruption. But that was 2015. Years later, there has been no tangible economic change among my people in Milenge, in Chiwempala or among the Bembas over whom Chitimukulu presides. Indeed, if Chitimukulu is right that the Bembas are kingmakers – in 2015 and 2016 – we did not make a good king. Instead of making a king, we succumbed to deception. We were deceived by the humility, and not the humanity.

And as a pompous people, perhaps the Bembas thought the opposite qualities exhibited by Mr Lungu are what we needed for national development. Alas, after 2016 our economy is shrinking, our exports are dwindling, and our Kwacha has given up pretending. Way before the COVID-19 crisis, the Kwacha was behaving as if it was pebble thrown in the Chambeshi River – no clout, no strength, while sinking as fast as possible under the deepening waters.

Once beaten twice shy, as they say. For me, I retreated heavily after I realised that what President Lungu was offering was nothing more than good outward humility while deep inside was buried cluelessness, alleged corruption and mismanagement of common sense and a lack of a common purpose. But subjects of the Chitimukulu, many of them, have continued the path supporting the continuing confusion of the Patriotic Front party. Unsatisfied by the moral decay and depravity of the ruling class, the subjects of Chitimukulu have not given up their support.

Just a year ago, President Lungu caused to be drafted a Bill that would fundamentally alter the Constitutional structure of the republic. In drafting Bill 10, President Lungu and justice minister Given Lubinda created sham bodies that met at Mulungushi to rubber stamp a Constitution amendment that would have made President Lungu a ruler for life. Had it not been for the gallantry of several citizens; Bill 10 would have long been enacted into law. Even after giving a false retreat, the Patriotic Front and President Lungu continue to insist that they still want Bill 10 to go through. This is terrible.

The Chitimukulu is concerned that his people have become cowards. Cowardice is a very dangerous trait. Zambia needs people of courage. Bemba leaders are currently at the forefront of pushing for Bill 10 – a bill that if enacted will fundamentally alter for the worst, the Constitutional architecture of our Republic. Instead of putting a stop to Lungu’s nonsense of advancing this Bill, Bembas are the ones clapping the loudest to President Lungu’s determination to make himself a wamuyayaya (life president).

Where is the Zambian courage? The Bemba courage? The trans-tribal courage needed to stop this useless Bill? No! The Bemba politicians are busy clapping for Lungu as he goes on rampage to change how Zambians elect their parliament. And once Lungu changes how Zambians elect their MPs he will then be able to manipulate parliamentary numbers to favour his wamuyayaya rule. Bill 10 – is not in the interest of Zambians – whether they be Bembas, Bemba-speaking, or Tongas. Bill 10 works only to one person’s advantage – incessant power to be concentrated in the office of one person. This should not be encouraged at all.

As stated by the Chitimukulu – pamenso ya muntu tapafuma inkalamo ayikulya (no lion can come out of someone’s face and consume you, just face them with courage). Zambians must stand up to both Lungu and Lubinda to resist Bill 10. Without fear, and without trepidation. Courage is what will define our people. And for sure Bill 10.

I agree with Mwinelubemba (custodian of Bembaland) – amala ya mwaume yashala ku cishiki (a man’s intestines should remain on a stump). I interpret the Chitimukulu’s words to mean only one thing regarding Bill 10. We all must fight it, fearlessly, courageously, and in the spirit of unity. It is One Zambia, One Nation, after all./EC