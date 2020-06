Teddy Kasonso, the ‘UPND MP’ for Solwezi West says he will stand on PF ticket in 2021.

Kasonso further says people of Solwezi west are too dull to understand Bill 10. He says he will vote for Bill 10 in support of PF because he is the only person from Zambiezi who knows what is good for Zambia.

Kasonso says he supports PF because it has massively developed Zambezi West.

Despite such claims, Kasonso only has a certificate in management which he obtained through correspondence education. – ZWD