Monique Banda writes:
Mr President Sir am just young girl aged 20 and am in my grade 12 to be honest with you I have always been proud of everything you do. To me you will always be my president I will forever be grateful for you were a good leader
My daily prayer is for me to meet you and get some wisdom.
Certain things happen in life to make us strong. You are truly a man of your words you tried all you could to make it a better Zambia as for me you will always be my President, a man who think of others first before he thinks of himself. You are such a good hearted and loyal man. I pray the good Lord forever bless you.
I see no reason to throw shade and hate towards you for you were given the leadership unexpectedly and you did what others failed.
I love you Sir.
Credit: The Candidates
A teenager indeed not yet knowing left from right and right from wrong. Wait until you read history then you will see if what you are saying is sensible. May be you can say the same about Hitler and Amin.