Monique Banda writes:

Mr President Sir am just young girl aged 20 and am in my grade 12 to be honest with you I have always been proud of everything you do. To me you will always be my president I will forever be grateful for you were a good leader

My daily prayer is for me to meet you and get some wisdom.

Certain things happen in life to make us strong. You are truly a man of your words you tried all you could to make it a better Zambia as for me you will always be my President, a man who think of others first before he thinks of himself. You are such a good hearted and loyal man. I pray the good Lord forever bless you.

I see no reason to throw shade and hate towards you for you were given the leadership unexpectedly and you did what others failed.

I love you Sir.

Credit: The Candidates