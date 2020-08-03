Tekashi—sans rainbow wig—cruises the Brooklyn Bridge while on the hood of a Lamborghini, hits up a McDonald’s, and flaunts stacks of cash with his crew and security in tow.

He also returned to Instagram following the video’s release. “IM FREE !!” he told his 24 million followers. “BROOKLYN THIS MY TOWN NEW YORK THIS MY CITYYYY YOU HEAR ME!?!?! KING OF FUCKING NEW YORK YA COULD NEVA DO WHAT I DID AND BE OUTSIDE DUMMY!”

Just 24 hours earlier, Tekashi was released from house arrest after spending four months in home confinement. He has reportedly hired 22 former law enforcement officers for security and will be transported around town in five bulletproof SUV-like vehicles.

“PUNANI” follows a series of singles from Tekashi including “GOOBA,” “YAYA,” and the chart-topping “TROLLZ” with Nicki Minaj.

He recently signed a $5 million deal to livestream his concert. He is slated to perform music off his upcoming album during the virtual performance on Sept. 5.