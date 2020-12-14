PATRIOTIC Front secretary general Davies Mwila says his party is working on the numbers to win next year’s elections.

Speaking at the Southern Province PF elections held at Choma Secondary School on Saturday, Mwila said his party had numbers and was ready for 2021.

“Yesterday (Friday) Hakainde Hichilema was crying saying ‘no why should Luapula compete with Southern’. We have the numbers. We are working on the numbers. You tell HH that we are working on the numbers. We are working on the numbers, we are mobilising our people to go and register as voters,” he said.

Mwila said come Wednesday when the Electoral Commission of Zambia resumes voter registration, the UPND would see the numbers.

“The Electoral Commission of Zambia has indicated that they will do an extension. Come Wednesday, us we are ready. If Luapula can be 700, better. If Eastern can be one million, better for us. If Muchinga can be 450, Northern can be 450, look at the numbers,” he said. “Where I come from in Luapula we say ulosha tabamucheba mukanwa. If someone has a funeral, is crying just leave her or him. So leave HH, let him continue complaining.

Us as a party we are ready for next year’s election. I announced to the country before they started mobile national registration issuance of cards that us we are ready. When they announced voter registration, I said us we are ready.”

And Mwila pointed out that President Edgar Lungu must continue ruling the country beyond 2021 because if the UPND wins, the government would only be full of their relatives.

“I’m happy that you PF members here didn’t behave like HH who is tribal. Jack Mwiimbu, Leader of Opposition in Parliament, is from Southern Province and Gary Nkombo [former] chief whip of the party is from Southern Province but they have MPs from Western and North Western,” he said. “What about if you give them power? There will only just be their relatives throughout. That’s why we need our President to continue beyond 2021 because he is not tribal. The President is from Eastern, Vice-President from Western, secretary general from Luapula Province. You have to embrace everyone that’s how you lead a nation.”

Mwila said President Lungu had not segregated anyone and had taken development to all provinces including Southern Province.

“Our duty as leaders is to explain developmental projects we have done so that we convince the people that surely we have delivered. We have a by-election in Maramba ward in Livingstone and I expect us to win. No excuses,” he told the newly elected provincial executive led by Lawrence Evans. “We wanted the election and the will of the people has prevailed. Once the will of the people prevails, we expect the people to respect the results because that’s what we wanted. I know elections. When you lose its painful but you have to accept what has come at that particular time. You won today, tomorrow you may lose. But I want to say that winning an election and working is another thing. These positions that you have been elected into you are not there to be passengers. And I want to tell you frankly, you are there to unite the party and grow the numbers. You are there to build the party. You are not there now to start fixing people. As secretary general, I won’t allow it. You have been challenged, you have won and now you have to embrace everyone. That is leadership, to embrace everyone. That’s how you grow the numbers and build party. If you go there to fix the people, I will fix you before you fix them because your concentration must be to build the party, mobilise the the party.”

Mwila threatened to dissolve the new executive if it fails to perform.

“I can dissolve you before elections if you can’t perform and we will have a new committee. These positions that you are holding are not there for you to start making businesses. These positions you are holding are for the people – they are not yours hence you have to humble yourselves and work for the people,” he said. “Tomorrow don’t come and say I didn’t tell you because this is serious business. Go on the ground and work for the party, identity people that want to stand as members of parliament. Time is not with us munvela (do you understand).”

Mwila assured the new executive of the secretariat’s support in their quest to deliver.

“We want to help you for you to deliver, so we will give you maximum support. You have to be mobile, look for resources, look for materials,” he urged them.

And Mwila said the PF was democratic unlike the UPND.

“We want to show the world that we are democratic. All NGOs that have been quiet have failed to condemn other political parties for not holding elections. HH has been there for more than 20 years. When are they going to hold elections? NGOs can’t talk about it. All they want to talk about is PF. Our people have been competing,” Mwila said. “Ask them (UPND) when are they going to have the convention. If you are in opposition and you are not democratic, what more when you go into government.”

On the issue of violence, Mwila accused the opposition UPND of being fond of violence in the country.

“We want peace in this country. You cannot develop if there is no peace. So colleagues, let’s avoid violence. I know the NGOs have not been talking about UPND who have been harassing our people. They come to Mpika, harassed our people but NGOs are quiet. It’s not that we can’t retaliate, no. We have the capacity but we don’t want because we are in government, we have to lead by example,” said Mwila.

And provincial chairman Evans, who retained the seat, said there were no losers and winners.

“My team will work with everyone. We will embrace everyone so that come 2021 we increase numbers. Those that have lost, we are still brothers and sisters,” said Evans.

Earlier when he opened the conference, President Edgar Lungu called for peace, love and unity in the party.

“Those in leadership must be with the people. Let us remain true to this ideal of people’s movement. We should ensure that we work to improve people’s livelihood in all provinces,” said President Lungu.

Evans retaining the position of provincial chairman after getting 224 votes beating his rival Brave Mweetwa who got 175 from 399 total votes cast.

Simalonga Siachoona also retained his position as provincial vice chairman after beating Lucy Mwiinde while Trymore Mwenda went unopposed as information and publicity secretary.

Provincial youth chairman Obby Mweemba beat Luse Kamoko.

kamoko said losing an election and moving on strengthens the essence of democracy in the country.