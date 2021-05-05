TELL US ABOUT ARI BEN -MENASHE AND NOT HH – MWEETWA

LUSAKA – 04/05/21

UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has described FDD President Edith Nawakwi as a political Conman and challenged her to tell the Zambian people the $4m debt she owes the people of Zambia through the Development Bank of Zambia.

And Mr Mweetwa has challenged Ms Nawakwi to tell the Zambian people her relationship with Ari Ben- Menashe of Carlington Sales Company of Canada involved which swindled the Zambian government of more than US $7.8 million in a Maize gate scandal.

Mr Mweetwa said Richard Sakala who is also Managing Director for the Daily Nation Newspapers and served as Presidential Press aide during the Chiluba regime in his book titled “A President Betrayed” wrote about Ms Nawakwi and her dealings with Mr Ari Ben-Menashe of Carlington Sales Company.

He said he finds it strange to note that Mr Sakala seems to have now gone to bed with Ms Nawakwi in defaming and issuing desperaging remarks against the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema in what has become an evil axis.

For more details please read the book by Richard Sakala “A President Betrayed ” Serial murder by slander

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM