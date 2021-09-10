TELL US WHERE CARDRES ARE STILL COLLECTING REVENUE MEANT FOR THE COUNCIL – HH

As I promised, the Councils have started collecting revenue from bus stations and markets. I am however disturbed by reports that there are still incidents of people who are posing as political cadres continuing to illegally collect fees. This is unacceptable.

The police do not need to be prompted as they have full powers to arrest such individuals. You as traders must also ensure you report those individuals to law enforcement without fear of retaliation.

This practice should be stopped completely, and

all the money that was collected before the Councils resumed must be followed through and accounted for. Tell us where cadres are still collecting fees meant for the Council.