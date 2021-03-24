For Immediate Release

TELL US WHICH BEMBA ROYALTY ENDORSED YOU AS THE NEXT PF PRESIDENT – MUMBI

Wednesday 24th March 2021

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Acting Vice President Edward Mumbi has challenged former NDC Interim President Chishimba Kambwili to disclose which Bemba royalty tipped him to be the next President of Zambia after August 12 Presidential and general election.

During a press briefing held yesterday in Lusaka the 23:03:21 the NDC Veep Mumbi told journalists that Kambwili is telling people that he is going back to the Patriotic Front to take over the party Presidency because President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is barred by the constitution to contest the coming elections.

Mumbi said all these are lies that Kambwili has the backing of the Bemba royalty because there is no royalty in the Bemba land backing Kambwili to run for the Presidency under PF.

He said the real things which has made Kambwili shift camp is that the lies he has been making of late are now catching up with him.

Mumbi now want Kambwili to come in the open not only to tell the nation which royalty is backing but disclose what constitutional issues will stop President Lungu from contesting the coming elections.

He said even the PF themselves have directed their minds to having President Lungu as the sole Presidential candidate.

He accused Kambwili of not only a pathological liar but also a man who take pride in peddling confusions wherever he goes.

Mumbi has advised the people that might be tempted to believe in what Kambwili is saying to ignore the ranting.

Mumbi further said, CK does not accept any wrong because he carries a criminal mind. His desire for criminality is very high.

It has been a challenge to advice Kambwili and he is an embarrassment to the NDC family.

He has repeated his criminal conduct and this kind of behavior is CK’S blood.

He alleges that Kambwili is not only a criminal convict but also a liar in a country of laws and decency.

Kambwili has been telling NDC members that he is going to PF to stand as pf President as angered by President Lungu on account that President Lungu is barred by the constitution and was advised by the bemba royalty.

He was advised to hold on to NDC a little bit long as he prepares the way.

If this is true what constitutional issues does President Lungu has?

Which bemba royalty which has advised Kambwili to go for the PF President in the 2021 elections?

Lastly Mumbi, said Kambwili must answer these two questions. Failure to which he is a self confessed liar and adviced Kambwili to stop harassing NDC members as he awaits to become PF president.

Issued by: Kirby Kaoma Musonda THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (NDC) party Deputy Media Director

+260977566326