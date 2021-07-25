BY FORMER ZANASU PRESIDENT MISHECK MUZUNGU KAKONDE

TEMPORARY MEASURES BY THE VISIONLESS SINKING BOAT

People laughed at HAKAINDE HICHILEMA when he Said “when ushered in Office the Zambian kwacha would appreciate”, am sure now he has proven to all those who support Chawama Economics that he was right. As you can see how the kwacha is appreciating hourly even the updates are coming in like izi zoona Matuvi, lets appreciate HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and give him the support he deserves. We cannot continue having visionless people running the State as if it’s a corner shop( Katemba).

There are a number of reasons that contribute currency appreciation, including government policy, interest rates, trade balances and business cycles. Currency appreciation happens in a floating exchange rate system, so a currency appreciates when the value of one goes up compared to another. In other word, appreciation takes place when exchange rates change, allowing for the purchase of more units of a currency. Equally good leadership or Change of power can contribute.

Concerning the aspect of debt swap, my advise to the visionless Greens is there is nothing like debt swap pay the civil servants their dues and do not take zambians for a rid.

We do not want to go deep in Economics, Munga shinge butter kuli benangu not ine. State house sibufumu like kalonga gawa undi kingdom or mwenemutapa kingdom. President Lungu has outlived his welcome in state house in line with the constitution of Zambia and as guided by a normal lawyer professor Munalula.

Misheck Kakonde