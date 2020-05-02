UPDATE:

3 MONTHS OLD COVID-19 PATIENT STABLE AND WEANED OFF OXYGEN MACHINE

Meanwhile Zambia has recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24hrs with one more discharge .

Cumulatively Zambia has recorded 119 COVID-19 cases

~Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, MP, MCC

IN ADMISSION

The number of active cases is 41; with 35 in Lusaka and 6 on the Copperbelt. All Patients except a 3 month old baby admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital Isolation Facility are in stable condition.

ONE NEW RECOVERY: COPPERBELT

One COVID-19 patient has recovered and been discharged from the Masaiti Isolation Facility on the Copperbelt today. Six remaining in isolation in the province.