UPDATE:
3 MONTHS OLD COVID-19 PATIENT STABLE AND WEANED OFF OXYGEN MACHINE
Meanwhile Zambia has recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24hrs with one more discharge .
Cumulatively Zambia has recorded 119 COVID-19 cases
~Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, MP, MCC
IN ADMISSION
The number of active cases is 41; with 35 in Lusaka and 6 on the Copperbelt. All Patients except a 3 month old baby admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital Isolation Facility are in stable condition.
ONE NEW RECOVERY: COPPERBELT
One COVID-19 patient has recovered and been discharged from the Masaiti Isolation Facility on the Copperbelt today. Six remaining in isolation in the province.
Let’s be honest with ourselves!
We have lost control of this fire! The rate of increase in new cases is exponential! Namibia only has 16 cases and we are already 119?
We are not doing enough testings and all indications are that the Statistics the Minister is giving us is the tip of an Iceberg of many undetected cases!