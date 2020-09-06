TEN DIFFERENCES BETWEEN UPND AND PF POLICY POSITIONS AND ATTITUDE

By Samantha Bwalya

1. POVERTY

ECL: We are a pro-poor government

HH: Our country is rich but with poor citizens

2. CORRUPTION

ECL: If you think there is corruption, provide evidence

HH: Investigative wings should be empowered with resources and independence to dig evidence on behalf of citizens

3. VIOLENCE

ECL: Let us end violence together

HH: As commander in chief I will be personally responsible in ensuring I end violence using the powers availed to me

4. TAKING RESPONSIBILITY

ECL: I am a listening president

HH: I will be a decisive president

5. COMPETENCE

ECL: I will instruct the MOF to come up with measures to revamp the economy HH: I will consider revising the VAT rate downwards as well as PAYE to boost consumption and liquidity in the economy

6. EDUCATION

PF: Free education is not possible because the population has grown UPND: Free education is possible if we grow the economy

7. ECONOMY

PF: Overborrow, overspend and the economy will grow

UPND: Borrow to invest, spend prudently and target a 10% GDP growth

8. BILL TEN

PF: We shall pass bill ten whether you like it or not

UPND: Bill 10 should be withdrawn and consensus based approach must be applied

9. FUEL PRICES

PF: The kwacha had depreciated we can’t reduce prices.

UPND: We need to waiver taxes and streamline oil procurement to keep pump prices low.

10. DEBT RESTRUCTURING

PF: Let’s pay $5m to foreigners to advise us on our own economy

UPND: Let’s use our own experts and save money