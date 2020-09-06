TEN DIFFERENCES BETWEEN UPND AND PF POLICY POSITIONS AND ATTITUDE
By Samantha Bwalya
1. POVERTY
ECL: We are a pro-poor government
HH: Our country is rich but with poor citizens
2. CORRUPTION
ECL: If you think there is corruption, provide evidence
HH: Investigative wings should be empowered with resources and independence to dig evidence on behalf of citizens
3. VIOLENCE
ECL: Let us end violence together
HH: As commander in chief I will be personally responsible in ensuring I end violence using the powers availed to me
4. TAKING RESPONSIBILITY
ECL: I am a listening president
HH: I will be a decisive president
5. COMPETENCE
ECL: I will instruct the MOF to come up with measures to revamp the economy HH: I will consider revising the VAT rate downwards as well as PAYE to boost consumption and liquidity in the economy
6. EDUCATION
PF: Free education is not possible because the population has grown UPND: Free education is possible if we grow the economy
7. ECONOMY
PF: Overborrow, overspend and the economy will grow
UPND: Borrow to invest, spend prudently and target a 10% GDP growth
8. BILL TEN
PF: We shall pass bill ten whether you like it or not
UPND: Bill 10 should be withdrawn and consensus based approach must be applied
9. FUEL PRICES
PF: The kwacha had depreciated we can’t reduce prices.
UPND: We need to waiver taxes and streamline oil procurement to keep pump prices low.
10. DEBT RESTRUCTURING
PF: Let’s pay $5m to foreigners to advise us on our own economy
UPND: Let’s use our own experts and save money