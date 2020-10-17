TENANTS OCCUPYING SOCIETY BUSINESS PARK CONDUCTING THEIR BUSINESS IN FEAR

By Prudence Siabana

Tenants occupying the society business park in Lusaka are conducting their businesses in fear following revelations that part of building`s foundation has cracks.

The engineering institute of Zambia-EIZ- has recommended the closure of society Business Park after a technical audit conducted by the institute which revealed that 1,200 columns out of 1,600 are failing.

And some tenants spoken to by phoenix news say the revelations have led to a reduction in the number of clients visiting their shops for fear of the building collapsing on them.

The tenants are concerned that despite the problem being there since last year, little has been done to come up with a solution.

They are also concerned that management at the building has not yet communicated any information relating to the status of the building.

