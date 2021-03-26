Lusaka ~ 26.03.21

By: Emison Ng’andu

Mandevu constituency UPND aspiring candidate, Isidore Tetamashimba this morning successfully filed in his application papers for possible adoption as the party’s candidate in the August polls later this year.

Tetamashimba who was franked by hundreds of his supporters, party officials and councilors from different wards of Mandevu constituency filed in his papers at the party Secretariat in Lusaka.

Speaking to the media shortly after filling in his application, Tetamashimba said once elected, he will work to deliver for the people of Mandevu constituency who have suffered from failed promises made by the Patriotic Front.

Tetamashimba said that having lived in Mandevu constituency for a long time, he understands the challenges facing the people of the constituency and will deliver to their expectations.

He adds that, he is going to improve the road network, end problem of erratic water supply, youth unemployment and drainage system which the current MP has failed to do in more than ten years now.

And Tetamashimba sent warning shots to PF in Mandevu constituency saying they should not misbehave now that he has filed in. He says, they should not try to harasse any single UPND member within the constituency.

“I want to warn ba PF…now that I have filed in successfully, do not try to misbehave. From now on going forward, no UPND member should be harassed in Mandevu. Should they try to misbehave, they will know who I really am”.

Tetamashimba, has since appealed to all party members in the constituency to go flat out and campaign for president Hakainde Hichilema and UPND. He says no stone should be left unturned.

“Let’s all go flat out and campaign for our party and the president. No one should be left behind. Abantu pantashi, umuntu wabantu, umuntu pabantu”, he said to the jubilating crowds as he coined his new campaign slogan.

Present at the filing in of his application papers, were the national officials, provincial officials, district officials, constituency officials and ward officials.

UPND MEDIA TEAM

