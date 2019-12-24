TETI MUCHUSHE ICHACHULA – PILATO

Chama Fumba aka Pilato writes;

I am out on Police Bond special thanks to your kind thoughts, prayers and general support.

ZAMBIA is my home, the land of my dreams. In this land is my hope and everything I value is weaved to this beautiful country. I will never be intimidated, bullied or negotiated away from my attachment to this beautiful country. It is my strong belief that the wealth of this country must benefit not only a few people at the top but every citizen of this country including those at the very bottom of society. ZAMBIA has enough resources that can afford all of us well equipped hospitals, schools and livelihoods but if these resources are not properly managed only a few politically connected individuals will continue to enrich themselves. My prayer and wish is that whilst we still have copper and other resources available we can give decent education and living standards to our poor masses. If we fail to take care of our people now while we still have enough resources, how else are we going to lift them from their poverty?

Be Heard ZAMBIA a project that seeks to educate the public on the importance of transparency and accountability in public resource management is such an important intervention especially now because it seeks to activate the general public into active players in a democratic country. We can never have enough money in the country if our systems are porous and only benefiting those in power. We will borrow billions of dollars from whoever we decide but if the systems lack the integrity these billions will continue to go in private pockets and the people at the bottom will continue to wallow in poverty whilst those privileged few will continue to amass wealth unbearably. This project is meant to demand for transparency and accountability from those that are managing these resources. The owners of the wealth must take a leading role to demand.

Teti muchushe ichachula, you can’t break what is broken, you can only repair it. I cannot be damaged anymore, I was damaged the first time I entered a hospital and saw women that slept on the floor because there wasn’t bed space for them. I was damaged when I saw young kids sitting under a tree as a school. Prison can never break or damage me anymore. It’s too late for that. I cannot be bullied or intimidated, I have bigger fears than prison. I have bigger fears than death itself. I fear losing a country to a cabal of thieves who have no respect for life. You can only arrest my body, it’s just an envelope of what can never be arrested or intimidated by mortals. It is only thieves, crooks and corrupt spineless vipers who find demands for transparency and accountability a crime. For your information BE HEARD ZAMBIA is not stopping now, KOPALA we are bringing it home. We will be on the Copperbelt next month.