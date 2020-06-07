Good morning Mr Chris Zumani Zimba, Presidential Advisor for Politics.

I am sure at the end of this month, u will receive your salary like you did last month and the month before last or let me just say, since you got employed.

But I beg you to ask yourself a very simple question as you draw that salary….”why am I getting paid?”.

The President is making moves and pronouncements that we may call Political blunders. Especially this issue to do with Youth, it’s a time bomb that requires to be handled with alot of care and personally I expect you to know that and weigh in on advising the President over the same.

These Youth must be heard and engaged, anything else will only agitate the situation. Yes, the 22nd planned protest will be stopped, that I am sure. However, I am not sure if all to come there after will be stopped.

If you ask me, I wud have advised that let the protest/procession take place, let the Youth match and present their petition to the Minister of Youth in the presence of the PF National Youth Chairperson for onward presentation to the President by the Minister of Youth. Let the Youth have their day, it will b like Youth Day and will allow them to vent as Govt assures to look into their petition.

But to instead tell them police will deal with them, they will off course not come out that day but they definitely will on the voting day but, angry or happy with us as they vote?

Happy Sunday Sir, kindly reflect on my sentiments if they are worthy of your precious time.