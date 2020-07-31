Katuka thankful for UPND losses in just ended by-elections.

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lusaka_ 31st July 2020

THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING UPND IN JUST ENDED BY- ELECTIONS.

On behalf of the United Party for National Development (UPND), and on my own behalf, I wish to thank all those who participated in the just ended by-elections and all those who supported and campaigned tirelessly for the Party.

We know that you campaigned under very difficult circumstances , as such your works have to be commended .

We are very proud of your effort and support.

We thank those who have won , including those who have not been able to win us elections. We are particularly encouraged by the performance of the UPND in areas considered to be PF strongholds such us Chiengi where we lost by a respectable margin.

Those who have not been successful should quickly reorganize , mobilize and begin focusing on , and preparing for the 2021 general elections.

The general elections are fast approaching , thus we must be quick to reorganize and work on the mistakes learnt from the by-elections.

Once more , thank you for supporting the UPND.

Issued by:

Stephen Katuka

UPND Secretary General