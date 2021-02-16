Romeo Kango’mbe writes.

THANK YOU! I WILL ENDEVOUR TO SERVE YOU

I arrived in Chinsali today to attend my court sessions when I received the good news that the beautiful people of Zambia have constituted a great team of men and women to work with our President Hakainde Hichilema.

I want to thank not just Western province but the entire nation for having faith, trust and hope in the Youths once again. I can assure you, the same trust and hope in the youths is also with president HH. I will endeavour to serve you accordingly and to ensure together, we liberate this country from our failed relatives in PF. We will make Zambia a peaceful Nation, a United Nation and a safe place for everyone irregardless of their political affiliation and social status.

We will hand over power to the law enforcers. We will rekindle the One Zambia One Nation Motto. Together with the strong belief in People Power, Our Power and your power.

Allow me to congratulate the party for exhibiting maturity and intelligence. Presiding over so many candidates and talling all the votes, coming up with the 70 wasn’t a simple task. Thumbs up!

Being a youngman at the age of 33yrs its a great honour to serve my Party and country through this position. I take the opportunity very seriously and will serve at any position diligently for the people and the people of Zambia

No man posses a monopoly of wisdom, it is for this reason that I remain to your advise, counsel and guidance. God bless you and our Country Zambia.

Romeo Kangome

National Management Member.