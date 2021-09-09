THANK YOU MR PRESIDENT FOR HON MATAMBO’S APPOINTMENT

Youths on the Copperbelt are happy to be given a hard-working Minister who is focused and with servant leadership.

As Youths we would like to thank our Republican President H.E Mr Hakainde Hichilema for Hon Elisha Matambo’s appointment as Copperbelt Minister, a very critical Province in the economic cycle of our Nation.

Hon Matambo is a hard-working Man and a mentor to many young politicians on the Copperbelt and we are 100% sure that he will deliver the Presidential vision on the Copperbelt.

Hon Matambo presents servanthood leadership and dedication to duty which has been missing in Government on the Copperbelt for a long time. His wish to see UPND form Government saw him get into Prison for trumped-up charges but soldiered on even after Prison and managed to deliver the much needed votes.

We have walked with him and has been mentoring us in many areas of life.

His appointment has really come at the right time for Youths who are facing many challenges in both careers and business opportunities.

We are so grateful to the President for giving us our very own and we are sure of true youthful related development as well as Provincial advancements.

We also want to take this opportunity to congratulate Hon Matambo for this appointment. Congrats CB1, Hon Elisha Matambo Copperbelt Provincial Minister.

Issued by//

Sam Mwikisa

Provincial Youth Spokesperson