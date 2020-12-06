THANK YOU Ms. ROWLANDS MUSUKWA FOR STANDING WITH THE PEOPLE.

By Anthony Bwalya

You do NOT have to be UPND to stand up for your country, stand up for your people and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves.

If you are a true Christian, then you must for a second, forget about how beneficial it has been for you that the Patriotic Front (PF) are in power, and instead direct your thoughts to the pain and suffering which the majority poor Zambians are enduring under this regime.

Ms. Alice Rowlands Musukwa is not only a successful international model, she is also a dedicated parent. But before all of these, she is a Zambian; and like every patriot, she is determined to see that we dedicate ourselves to building the right kind of people centred leadership that is sensitive, empathetic and alive to the cries of ordinary people.

Sometimes people grossly misunderstand us when we speak. We are not driven by political party politics. We are driven by our love for the motherland.

Ms. Musukwa has yet again demonstrated that one does NOT need to be politically affiliated in order to stand with and speak for the people in their time of need.

Zambians are currently oppressed, they are abused, they are violated by the poverty, hunger, joblessness, public corruption by government politicians, lawlessness by cadres; as well as a national debt burden that is crippling government’s ability to deliver public healthcare, education, support for local councils and small scale business enterprises.

Zambians are fed up of a government that openly preaches tribal hatred and division as a way of consolidating the political support of a small section of our people.

Zambians are fed up of leaders who openly flaunt unexplained wealth through large cash and material donations while denigrating the hardwork of ordinary people.

We are tired of the high taxes.

We are tired.

#standupforyourcountry

#Register2Vote

#changeiscoming