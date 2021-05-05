THANK YOU YOUR EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU AND PATRIOTIC FRONT CENTRAL COMMITTEE FOR ADOPTING ME TO STAND AS MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT IN KANCHIBIYA

It is with deep sense of gratitude and humility that I have received news of my adoption by the Central Committee to contest as Member of Parliament for Kanchibiya Constituency on Patriotic Front’s ticket on 12th August 2021 – I am ready to serve!

My adoption has filled me with a deep sense of humility, duty and high resolve. I therefore receive it with a grateful heart, and with only one obligation — the obligation to devote every effort of body, mind and spirit to ensure that His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the Patriotic Front are ushered back into office with an overwhelming vote.

Consequently, I wish to thank our Party President and Head of state His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the Patriotic Front Central Committee for considering my quest and aspiration to serve the people of Kanchibiya as Member of Parliament.

I further wish to thank the Secretary General of the Party Hon Davies Mwila as well as all the party structures in Kanchibiya Constituency and Muchinga Province for depositing their confidence in my candidature, and I look forward to fortifying synergy and teamwork with the rank and file of PF, in order to bolster support for our President and our Party.

I also wish to pay tribute to the outgoing Kanchibiya Constituency Member of Parliament Dr Martin Malama for the time and effort he has exerted in serving the people of Kanchibiya. I remain amenable to any advice and input that my senior brother may provide to ensure that His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and all Patriotic Front Candidates in the constituency receive optimum votes.

To my wife Mutinta and children, my mother and siblings, thank you for your enduring inspiration and sacrifice.

To my team, my friends within and outside the Party – thank you so much🙏🏽

Above all, to God be the Glory – Apa pena ni Lesa wabomba.

Thank you.

Sunday Chilufya Chanda.