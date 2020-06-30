THANK YOU SO MUCH BRO BFLOW

Dear bro Bflow I must say I write this with so much emotion because I was told how much you really looked for me upon hearing that I was in custody and went round to look for me. Oh brother I really appreciate.

I was told by the officers “Chellah Tukuta your friend Bflow has been looking for you in aII the police posts. He came to Lusaka Central but you had gone upstairs.”

You risked your life for me and went round to look for a brother. May God bless you and I love you bro – Chella Tukuta