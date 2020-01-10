By Rick Nchito

Out-going Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has inhumanly responded to musician Dandy Crazy’s plea for funeral assistance.

In an audio that has gone viral, the musician who is among those who vigorously campaigned for PF is heard complaining of having been neglected by the ruling party even when he has a funeral.

“I have a funeral in Livingstone and all the ministers and MPs I know whom I have been calling since morning they are ignoring my calls and non of them has dared to pick my call. They don’t want to help me now. They have forgotten that it’s us who campaigned for them in 2016 and today they don’t want to help me even when I have a funeral,” lamented Dandy Crazy who a few months ago was boasting in a video that the economy is doing fine for Zambians working hard.

“I am really disappointed with my party. I have lost my in-law in Livingstone and we need a coffin but all the MPs I am calling are ignoring my calls. Anyway, it’s okay.”

And in responding to his lamentations, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo said the ruling party does not owe any musician anything.

“It is surprising how ba Dandy wants to drag PF into his issues. In any case, that’s his family funeral; it’s not a party funeral for us to be held responsible. As a party, we can only help where we feel we can. It’s not every funeral where we have to come in,” said Lusambo who further indicated that the ruling party is a darling to many Zambian musicians.