Football is arguably the most popular sport in Zambia. In this article, you will learn about the 10 Zambian highest paid footballers of all time.

10. Joseph Musonda

Joseph Musonda is Zambia’s most capped player. The legend’s talent has seen him travel the world. At the peak of his career, he was the captain of Locomotive Arrows in South Africa. It is said that his earnings were averagely 60000 USD.

9. Hichani Himoonde

Hichani is the unsung hero of the 2012 golden class. Some football commentators believe that the player never received the respect he deserves for his contributions in Gabon, where he gave everything. The Ndola-born player ended his career at Power Dynamos. By 2018 his annual salary was around 84000 USD.

8. Kennedy Mweene

Kennedy Mweene is among Zambia’s most capped players and needs no introduction. He is a top goalkeeper at Sundowns in South Africa, where he earns 120000 USD annually.

7. Felix Katongo

Katongo was popularly known as Jet Lee. The speedy winger’s talent took him to France, Libya, Angola, and South Africa. At the peak of his playing career, he was receiving 180000 USD every year.

6. Nathan Sinkala

Nathan was also called the Zambian circuit breaker. He was a crucial player in the Zambian squad that lifted the 2012 AFCON. He had few stints in Europe for the likes of Grasshoppers F.C. before heading to Lubumbashi to join T.P Mazembe. He takes home 180,000 USD per year.

5. Rainford Kalaba

Kalaba is a flamboyant footballer that has won the hearts of many fans for his skill, consistency, and efficiency. He is the current captain of T.P Mazembe and earns a cool 240000 USD annually.

4. Emmanuel Mayuka

Mayuka was a bright prospect from the under-20 squad, which proudly represented Zambia in the 2007 World Cup in Canada. He has a successful career at Young Boys before moving to England, which proved to be career suicide. At his prime, he was earning 300000 USD.

3. Isaac Chansa

Isaac Chansa has been around the world showcasing his football talent. He was formerly at Pirates before moving to Forest Rangers. The 36-year old earned an average of 360000 USD annually when playing in India.

2. Christopher Katongo

Katongo is regarded as the greatest Zambian Footballers of all time. He was the 2012 AFCON winning captain. He used to earn 458000 USD per year. He used to be the highest earner until Stopilla made his move to China.

1. Stopilla Sunzu

The Zambian star started his career at T.P Mazembe before moving to Europe to search for greener pastures. He has played for different clubs in France, China Russia before returning to China to play for Shijiazhuang Ever Bright. His annual salary is approximately 2 million USD making him the highest-earning Zambian footballer of all time.