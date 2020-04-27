The 1993 Gabon disaster

ON 27 April 1993, a plane carrying the Zambian national team crashed into the Atlantic Ocean, killing everyone on board. The plane, a military DHC-5 Buffalo, was carrying the team to Senegal for a World Cup qualifying match and had just stopped in Libreville, Gabon to refuel. Shortly after takeoff, it lost power and crashed into the water. It has been 27 years since the Gabon Air disaster.

On 27th APR 1993 at 22:45hrs the de Havilland Canada DHC-SD Buffalo plunged into the Atlantic. We remember the fallen Heroes:

Footballers

Efford Chabala (goalkeeper)

John Soko (defender)

Whiteson Changwe (defender) Robert Watiyakeni (defender) Eston Mulenga (midfielder)

Derby Makinka (midfielder)

Moses Chikwalakwala (midfielder) Wisdom Mumba Chansa (midfielder) Kelvin ”Malaza” Mutale (striker) Timothy Mwitwa (striker)

Numba Mwila (midfielder)

Richard Mwanza (goalkeeper) Samuel Chomba (defender) Moses Masuwa (striker)

Kenan Simambe (Striker)

Godfrey Kangwa (midfielder) Winter Mumba (defender)

Patrick “Bomber” Banda (striker)

Coaching staff

Godfrey “Ucar” Chitalu Alex Chola

Wilson Mtonga (doctor) Wilson Sakala

Others

Michael Mwape (FAZ Chairman) Nelson Zimba (public servant) Joseph Bwalya Salim (journalist)

Crew

Colonel Fenton Mhone (pilot)

Lt Colonel Victor Mubanga (pilot)

Lt Colonel James Sachika (pilot) Warrant Officer Edward Nambote (fitter) Corporal Tomson SakaIa (steward)