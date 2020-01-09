By McDonald Chipenzi

THE 200+1 CLERGYMEN AND WOMEN ASSEMBLED BY GOVERNMENT ON BILL 10*: HAS THE LYING SPIRIT ENTERED THEIR MOUTHS?

History is cheek indeed. It continues to emerge everytime in today’s world as it was the same way things happened in the days of King Ahab of Israel.

YESTERDAY, the 200+1 Clergy men and women were assembled somewhere to consult and make resolutions on Bill 10 scheduled for retabling before Parliament in February 2020.

In their (CLERGYMEN AND WOMEN) resolve, they urged the MPs to support the Bill because according to them it is “progressive” a lie both in fact and morality.

I believe those who assembled them were too excited to hear of such a resolution just like King Ahab was excited when the 400 false prophets (CLERGYMEN) announced of his pending victory against Ramoth Gilead.

1Kings 22:6 says *So the King of Israel brought together the Prophets-about four hundred (400) men-and asked them, shall i go to war against Ramoth Gilead, or Shall I refrain?*

*”Go”, they answered, “for the Lord will give it into the King’s hand.”*

He listened and unfortunately, King Ahab lost the fight and lost his life too despite entering into the fight in disguise, with blackmail and insincerity.

AS the Bible alludes 1Kings 22:29-38 *i will enter the battle in disguise…* after a few minutes of THE fight, the King told his chariot driver *wheel around and get me out of the fighting. I have been wounded*

This is what will happen to those peddling lies, blackmail and dishonest and disguising in meaning well on Bill 10 that fate of shame and a turnaround of their chariots awaits them in good measure.

Where did those CLERGYMEN who lied and cheated King Ahab go after dnining and wining with the King with their cheats and misguided advice?

The advice to the proponents of Bill 10 is that learn from King Ahab’s ending despite the support of 400 prophets.

If u listen to these 200+1 CLERGYMEN AND WOMEN on Bill 10 and take it back as it was deferred from Parliament in December 2019, you will be wounded in shame, embarrassment and public ridicule when you fail to win this fight like King Ahab of Israel.

These CLERGYMEN AND WOMEN you assembled can be equated to those assembled by King Ahab to prophesy on his behalf.

This what is written under 1Kings 22:22 thus: *Finally, a spirit (CLERGYMEN AND WOMEN) came forward, stood before the Lord (govt parliamentary) whips and said, i will entice him (in this case the Government and its whips)..i will go out and be a deceiving spirit in the mouths of all his prophets (CLERGYMEN AND WOMEN)…you (CLERGYMEN AND WOMEN) will succeed in enticing him (Govt)…go and do it* (table the Bill 10 before Parliament)

But we want to govt and its whips to listen to us the Micaiahs of today advising them on not tabling this Bill 10 in its current form and shape.

We say to you *as surely as the Lord lives, i (we opponents of BILL 10) can only tell him (PF Govt, its whips and 200+1 clergy) only what the Lord tells me (us) about the real danger of enacting Bill 10 into LAW…who will entice Ahab (PF Government) into attacking (the collective will, wisdom and intellect of the Zambian people in rejecting the tabling of Bill 10 in its current form and shape) Ramoth Gilead and going to his death (PF government’s embarrassment and public ridicule and death of the current constitution refinement process) there (at Parliament)?*

This is what government chief Whip and his deputy ‘re now doing, assembling and consulting these 200+1 CLERGYMEN AND WOMEN on BILL 10, whether to table it or not.

These CLERGYMEN AND WOMEN ‘re now telling the whips and govt to go ahead with and table Bill 10 in its current form and shape and table it before Parliament with assurance that surely victory is certain on the govt side as the majority MPs will surely vote for the Bill in line with the PF Government’s desires.

2Kings warns that those may be lying spirits that have entered the mouths of these CLERGYMEN AND WOMEN to lie to Government and its whips THAT the Bill 10 will go through in its current form and shape just like those lying spirits who visited the 400 prophets assembled by Ahab, King of Israel lied to him of victory against Ramoth Gilead.

Withdraw Bill 10, incorporate some of the progressive recommendations from Raphael Nakacinda or SPEAKER’s Committee before the BILL is retabled in Parliament for 2nd reading.

