[By Chambwa Moonga in Kaputa]

A REPRESENTATIVE of senior chief Kaputa has cautioned politicians against segmenting Zambia into areas of political dominance, on account of the tribe of a political party leader.

‘Chieftainess’ Kaputa of the Tabwa people spoke when Democratic Party (DP) president Harry Kalaba visited her home in Kaputa on Sunday morning.

She said politics must not bring tribal division.

“These politicians should not divide the country into tribal zones, for political purposes. We are supposed to be united, and that is a guaranteed recipe for peace in this country,” Kaputa said.

“But if we start saying these are Lozis, Tongas, Bembas and they should belong to a particular political grouping, we’ll lose it!”

She stressed that: “actually, the voting pattern we saw in 2016 must not repeat itself.”

“We can’t segment this country into, for example, areas of Bemba and Tonga political dominance. That is not a recipe for peace!”

Kaputa commended Kalaba for going to Kaputa.

“When I look at you, you are not old. [You are] a very young and vibrant young man! Mr [Michael] Sata taught you to closely work with people and I plead with you to sustain that spirit,” she noted.

On the Mununga- Kasongole-Kaputa road, the traditional leader said people in the chiefdom have cried about its disrepair state for a very long time.

“From Kitwe to here, it takes us two days of travel – sometimes even three days. And there is only one bus that services this route; bus operators are unwilling to come here because of lack of a proper road,” Kaputa complained. “So, I can be very happy that this road is urgently repaired. This is our nightmare!”

She further assured Kalaba and the DP of her blessings.

“Feel free to come here and do your campaigns. I can’t tolerate a situation where somebody stands in your way. As a chiefdom, we are politically neutral! Everyone can come here but just know how to play your mathematics,” Kaputa said.

“Last week I summoned political party leaders to remind them to conduct violence-free campaigns.”

On his part, Kalaba recounted his punishing journey on the bumpy, rocky stretch.

“I came from Nchelenge yesterday (Saturday). I passed through Mwense, Nchelenge and proceeded to Mununga in Chienge district,” Kalaba told the traditional leader. “So, we came using the Mununga-Kasongole- Kaputa road. At some point I thought we were lost because of the gullies on the road, especially on the Luapula Province side. Your royal highness, things are not okay and if we continue with the status quo, we’ll not go anywhere.”

Meanwhile, Kalaba, on Kaputa’s Lubuto Radio, promised that a DP government would set up an industry of salt production and processing in Kaputa.

“Kaputa is endowed with salt but the government has failed to help the people here to formalise the production of salt. Imagine if Kaputa salt was distributed throughout Zambia! How many people would have been employed here?” Kalaba said. “There is plenty of fish from Mweru Wantipa and a lot of rice is grown in the swamps here. But all these things have no market because Kaputa is hard to access. There is no road worth mentioning about that connects Kaputa with other towns.”

He is shocked that Kaputa residents have difficulties accessing clean drinking water yet Mweru Wantipa flows in the fringes of the outlying district.

Kaputa, Northern Province, is slightly over a thousand kilometres away from Lusaka.

Kalaba also congregated at United Church of Zambia (UCZ) St Andrew’s congregation – Kaputa consistory.

Later, Kalaba attended another service at Apostolic Church in Zambia – still in Kaputa.

He also met district DP officials in Posa area within Kaputa town.

Later in the evening, Kalaba and his delegation paid courtesy calls on sub-chietainesses Kaputa and Katayi, all of Kaputa district.