By Mundia Mooka

THE 2021 ELECTION IS THE 2011 MISTAKE IN THE MAKING IF WE DON’T CHANGE GOVERNMENT

IF we don’t change government in August 2021, then we have repeated the 2011 mistake.

May I say it that the mistake we made in 2011 to remove the MMD from power was a necessary one because without PF ever having gotten into power, we would have been ignorantly believing the following;-

1. that by now the PF would have made the Kwacha appreciate to trade below K4.70 against the US Dollar where the PF found it.

2. that by now the PF would have lowered the cost of living, where the price of sugar would have reduced from K7 per 2kg to below that. Mealiemeal from K37/25kg breakfast to below that etc.

3. that by now we would be having plenty medicines in our health facilities.

4. that by now all retirees would have been paid their packages

5. that by now there would be no cadres in markets and bus stations.

Fortunately or unfortunately, we have had PF as a ruling party since 2011 and we all know what we have now.

August 2021 is a chance to correct the mistake we made in 2011, by voting for change.

We made a mistake to remove a government that had managed to maintain economic fundamentals strong & stable, but the mistake we should avoid is to let a political party that has weakened all our economic fundamentals to continue governing.

We lose nothing by removing the PF from power come August 2021. We had everything to lose in removing MMD from power, but there is nothing to lose if PF is kicked out of power because we know where we are coming from, how better life was compared to now.

I submit

Mundia Mooka