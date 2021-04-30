THE 2021 ELECTION RESULTS WILL BE EMBARRASSING TO THE UPND – MCC MBEWE

… says UPND’s popularity in Southern province will soon shrink.

Monze … Friday, April, 30, 2021 [Smart Eagles]

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee Kebby Mbewe says the August 12, election results will be very embarrassing to the UPND.

Speaking in Monze, when he received a UPND councilor Buumba Pandwe, MCC Mbewe said the recent defections of notable UPND members shows that the ruling PF is making inroads in Southern province.

He said the opposition UPND’s popularity will soon start shrinking in their perceived stronghold.

MCC Mbewe said the UPND divisive type of politics has failed to work due to the good leadership of President Lungu.

” PF is making inroads in Monze and it is a sign that very soon UPND popularity will shrink in Southern province. 2021 PF is winning and the results will be embarrassing to the UPND,” MCC Mbewe said.

” The UPND don’t know where to start from interms campaigns because the PF has delivered. President Lungu has worked and he is a gift to the people of Zambia,” MCC Mbewe adds.

And MCC Mbewe said there is no sign of change of Government in the country.

” We have never had a humble President like President Lungu. We have no opposition in the country and that is the reason why people continue to join the ruling PF,” MCC Mbewe said.

” We have an open door policy for people to join us and we will strive to deliver seats using people joining the party. PF is proper democratic party and party for all Zambians .