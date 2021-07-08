By MacDonald Chipenzi

THE 21 DAY NATIONAL MOURNING IS OVER: BACK TO REAL ISSUES. THE UNEMPLOYED TRAINED TEACHERS IN ZAMBIA.

Currently according to Teaching Service Commission (TSC) and Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ) statistics, Zambia has over 58000 unemployed teachers of which 30% are secondary school teachers.

How did we find ourselves with such a backlog of unemployed teachers because at the time of KK and even under early days of MMD, such was ahead of.

Instead untrained teachers (UTs) were engaged to resolve the teacher problems in schools and the country at large.

Is this backlog a sign of poor education policies by the successive governments?

How does Zambia dismantle this backlog and what hasn’t this been a campaign issue ahead of the August General Election?

I submit