THE 64 MINISTERS THAT OVERSTAYED IN OFFICES IN 2016 MUST PAY BACK NOW

ECL must pay back for his 64 Ministers that over stayed in offices after the dissolution of parliament on 13th of May 2016, or they should themselves as individuals pay back salaries, allowances and other emoluments they withdraw from treasury from the day of 13th May 2016 when parliament was dissolved.

ECL a bad lawyer at law misled the nation and his Ministers to continue serving even after their services came to a halt on the 13th of May 2016 when parliament was dissolved.

UPND and some civil societies petitioned this matter to constitution court and the judgement was on 8th August, 2016 ordering all the 64 Ministers to pay back the salaries, allowances and other emoluments they withdrew from treasury from the day Parliament was dissolved.

The 64 minsters appealed to the same constitution court against the judgement through the attorney general Likando Kalaluka to re – open and review the judgement and vacate the portion where it had directed that the minister refund the emoluments they got.

And on 17th Nov, 2017, the constitution court still passed the same judgement ordering minsters to pay back.

Even after the court having detailed from which date and what to pay back, ECL and his minsters have arrogantly opted not to pay back to the treasury.

ECL, his leadership and PF surrogates have ignored the ruling by concourt for ministers to pay back to the treasury, but have opted to respect the judgement on the terms of tenure of office of the President and are loudly threatening anyone who will think of challenging the eligibility of President ECL of standing in 2021 as having served two terms of office.

We expected the same surrogates making noise on the fallen bill 10 and third term to have made the loudest noise on the judgement of ordering ministers to pay back to the treasury has that is critical to the growth of this nation than singing praise worship songs for ECL whose terms have completely elapsed.

ECL has served under two different constitutions; the 1996-2016 and the amended one from 2016 and therefore the 1996 under which he ruled for a year and months to complete late Sata’s term, a term was described as once you are sworn in office and it can even be a day or months. Therefore he served a full term.

And he has now served his last term making two terms.

Disgraced Danny Pule, Spuki Mulemwa and the disillusioned group should stop threatening those preparing to petition ECL in order to protect the constitution.

Why is this Danny Pule, Spuki Mulemwa, Chanda, Musoma, the kandile group threatening that no one can appeal to the constitution court because it is the final court and the ruling was final when 64 ministers appealed to the same concourt through the attorney general to re – open the judgement and vacate the portion that said the MPs refund the emoluments they got?

The good part is Danny Pule, Chanda, Spuki Mulemwa, Musoma and others are not lawyers but ba Lusaka Kandile group with no direction.

#PAYBACK THE MONEY