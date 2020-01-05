This is Palabana University, an agricultural university project initiated by the late President Michael Sata in Chongwe district in 2013.

As you can see this project was in an advanced stage and was near completion two years after the project was initiated.

But for some unknown reason, the government of President Edgar Lungu has abandoned this project soon after President Michael Sata passed on (MHSRIP).

Instead of completing the construction they’ve completely abandoned it in preference for their own new projects. The site and buildings are adandoned and desolate. Contractors have been off site for 5 years due to lack of funding.

Projects like these in an advanced stage should be completed before others are initiated.

How are we going to arrest hunger, enhance agriculture and train new graduates in the best farming methods if universities like this cannot be treated as priority?

It simply shows that this government does not value agricultural education, partly why we are now having food shortages and unsuccessful farming seasons.

We urge President Lungu to reconsider and fund this project to completion as soon as possible.

We have for two years pleaded with the President to complete this project, but our pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

If they are not willing to complete this university, we suggest that they privatize it so that private education service providers can put it to good use.