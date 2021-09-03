From Brian Mulenga

THE AIR SMELLS FRESH

It feels better. Mwe. The journey from PF was difficult but eventually I was convinced. I tried very hard to defend PF but eventually I couldn’t. Especially when the National interest retirements on ethnic grounds hammered so many friends.

A friend of mine was in tears when we spoke. 25 years unblemished service and retired just like that. Stigmatized. He told me how he got a consultancy contract and he needed a reference letter from his former employers. The CEO refused and told him he would lose his job if he gave it to him. A braver Director did. Even then the man told him he would only do it once.

It’s such stories that drove me to finally say no more.

A former Director struggling to put bundles on his phone and unable to go anywhere because he can’t put fuel in his car. All because he is Tonga.

My best friend works for Indeni. His whole livelihood has been threatened because PF bigwigs decided to close down Indeni so that they could either import fuel or have their tankers hired to import fuel. 600 jobs and numerous suppliers thrown into jeopardy because of a greedy few.

I put up a photo of an afternoon where with some friends we visited HH at his home and we drank chibwantu with him and Obvious Mwaliteta. Well I couldnt publish that photograph anywhere. Yet I still got phone calls warning me to stay away from HH. A relative gave me a long lecture to watch my company. I became a coward when I saw what happened to others who did not heed the threats.

We should never ever have to tell such stories again.

The air smells fresh and clean. It is the air of freedom.