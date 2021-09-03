From Brian Mulenga
THE AIR SMELLS FRESH
It feels better. Mwe. The journey from PF was difficult but eventually I was convinced. I tried very hard to defend PF but eventually I couldn’t. Especially when the National interest retirements on ethnic grounds hammered so many friends.
A friend of mine was in tears when we spoke. 25 years unblemished service and retired just like that. Stigmatized. He told me how he got a consultancy contract and he needed a reference letter from his former employers. The CEO refused and told him he would lose his job if he gave it to him. A braver Director did. Even then the man told him he would only do it once.
It’s such stories that drove me to finally say no more.
A former Director struggling to put bundles on his phone and unable to go anywhere because he can’t put fuel in his car. All because he is Tonga.
My best friend works for Indeni. His whole livelihood has been threatened because PF bigwigs decided to close down Indeni so that they could either import fuel or have their tankers hired to import fuel. 600 jobs and numerous suppliers thrown into jeopardy because of a greedy few.
I put up a photo of an afternoon where with some friends we visited HH at his home and we drank chibwantu with him and Obvious Mwaliteta. Well I couldnt publish that photograph anywhere. Yet I still got phone calls warning me to stay away from HH. A relative gave me a long lecture to watch my company. I became a coward when I saw what happened to others who did not heed the threats.
We should never ever have to tell such stories again.
The air smells fresh and clean. It is the air of freedom.
But UPND has never been clear on INDENI either. They talked about long term plans when they were in opposition such as expanding and modernising the plant. This obviously needs serious funds and lengthy time to accomplish. What’s UPNDs short time measure, coz we are told the last crude oil cargo which PF bought out of election pressure to see Indeni in production during August elections, that cargo we are told is finishing in few days time. Has UPND govt considered ordering another crude oil cargo as they look forward to resolve Indeni issues? If not, are we not likely to have fuel shortages now that the selfish PF officials who bought tankers may be scared to import? If UPND officials are reading this, it’s a matter of urgency.
To some of us who were direct victims of victimization because of tribe felt then that even the air was landlocked but now it feels landlinked. God is great and thank you to the Zambain voters who said no on 12 August, 2021 so that air in Zambia can start blowing again with hope.
Indeed there is a breath of fresh air!!