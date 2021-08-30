THE ALLEGED SATANIST HH NOW THE UNIFIER OF MOTHER ZAMBIA

Fellow country men and women,

The political journey of his excellence president Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia’s 7th republican president is a another story that can be very emotional to those that monitored closely. Before becoming the president of Zambia few days ago, he was arrested for more than fifteen times and found with no case to answer. He was incarcerated for 127 days in a treason case that was never investigated. It was a matter selecting user friendly officers and give them a charge. State machinery was unleashed to dehumanize him and make people hate him for no apparent reason.

The last seven years Zambia has been cracking. Division being championed by the former PF government. Tribalism and violence characterized our daily survival. Lives were lost in the struggle for this second independence we have today. Few days to his resounding victory, he was missed with live bullets on the Copperbelt by the Police whilst exercising his democratic rights. His supporters brutalized and some have died in cold blood.

President Hakainde Hichilema was living a life that is beyond that of a refugee in his own country. People were hired to dent his image such as calling him a Satanist who will make Zambia a none Christian nation if voted into power.Some were paid to implicate him in criminal offences just to ensure that he does not enter state house.But, he never looked back and those who claimed to be more Christians than him kept killing and oppressing Zambians with impunity.Towards the August elections. His opponents hired selfish and greed individuals without a foresight to embark on serious tribal campaign against HH and his region of origin. They did not tell the people if HH has no capacity to deliver instead they went for his tribel.But, Zambians in all ten provinces said no to this nonsense.

Today HH is assembling not Only with the Seventh Day Adventist church to which he is an elder but, all churches in Zambia and wants them all to work together as he contends the body of Christ is one. In his first and inaugural speech, president HH emphasized on the importance of uniting Zambia first.Many are times that I have strongly argued that no president or government in Zambia will succeed by treating one or two tribes or regions bad like PF did. God knows why he gave us 73 tribes and we all need to respect this. Therefore, any sensible leader should focus on uniting the nation so that everyone can freely participate in fostering national development.

My words of thanks goes to the people of Zambia in all the ten provinces, thank you so much for denouncing tribalism and restoring sanity in Zambia again. Indeed this is a victory for all Zambians. We want to make sure that all Zambians are free and united. All Zambians must be treated fairly and equitably. It is only when we as Zambians are united shall we contribute to the well being of this great nation.

Secondly, I want to encourage his excellence president Hakainde Hichilema to continue on this path of embracing all Zambians.Mr president, being a president sir, you are now a father for all Zambians and continue exercising fairness within the confinement of the laws of Zambia and in the best interest of Zambians.

We pray for you to succeed in governing Zambia and we shall give you all the much needed support as Zambians so that you deliver according to our expectations. Many thanks to the Catholic church in Zambia for standing firm on social justice and citizens rights. We give credit to all Catholic leaders for standing with the Zambian people in our struggle to a new dawn.

May God bless mother Zambia and the first family.

Yours sincerely

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Africa and Amnesty International