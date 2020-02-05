THE ANTI-HICHILEMA CRUSADE BY EDGAR LUNGU WILL NOT WIN HIM THE 2021 ELECTIONS

EVEN if Edgar Lungu touches the scars of deep wounds he has afflicted on the people of Southern province and insult their integrity, the indelible scars will not bleed again.

And for him to embark on the anti-Hichilema crusade in full throttle ahead of the 2021 presidential and general elections is a direct admission of his total failure as president of the Republic of Zambia.

ECL can decant all the salt in the world on the scars, yet they will not hurt one bit. The scars will only but, continually reminder Zambians about the circumstances that caused the deep wounds in the first place, his fear of one distinguished leader Hakainde Hichilema.

The unfortunate tribal remarks by Patriotic Front (PF) National Mobilization committee member Bizwell Mutale cannot pass without comment as it borders on hate speech fashioned by ECL’s foul and hateful lips.

We wish to inform the nation that what the PF calls a National Mobilization Committee is nothing but a grouping of bitter and sharp-tongued haters brought together by ECL in an effort to deliberately make the scars bleed.

Bizwell is horribly mistaken to think that he can use his money to buy himself the position of RUNNING MATE to ECL, a position he desperately wanted in UPND.

But just like Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Bizwell has been turned into nothing but an old cup of kachasu (illicit brew) to service ECL’s foul and hateful lips.

Both GBM and Bizwell are big fools working as an old cup of kachasu on ECL’s lips which is being used to fuel hate speech on the people of Southern province for his benefit.

We are not surprised that both Bizwell and GBM have failed to deal with the loss and emptiness they feel for leaving UPND after they fell in ECL’s trap.

We challenge them to count tears they cried when they left UPND and hope that they will come to their senses and see the suffering masses who are in tears because of a failed economy.

Picture this, Bizwell is among his people in Pemba spitting hate speech against an innocent man and GBM is also among his people in Chilubi vomiting similarities about an outstanding son of the soil, Mr Hichilema.

The question is, with all this hate speech against one ethnic grouping; an origin of one accomplished businessman, President HH, where are the so-called Christian values that PF brags about in Bill number 10?

It’s a shame that Bizwell and GBM are parroting foul and hate speech fashioned by ECL who has never won an election except stealing victory with a ‘humble’ drunk face.

Soon, ECL and those being used as his old cups of kachasu will know the real test of defeat when the PF lose power to UPND in a few months’ time through the 2021 ballot; people power!

Clearly, ECL has failed to provide leadership as president of the Republic of Zambia and his anti-Hichilema political crusade by using his cups of kachasu (Bizwell and GBM) is an insult to the national motto, “One Zambia, One Nation.”

UPND be brave, scars can never bleed to cause death. Ba UPND, amutonke anguzu yonse (push on with all your mighty and power) victory is certain in 2021.

*Mwango*

05/02/2020

_*checkmate*_l