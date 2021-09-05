THE ANXIETY IS REASONABLE, HOWEVER, PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S CABINET IS WORTH THE WAIT

Well, I wish to add my comment on the calls for the Republican President Mr. HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to quicken the appointments of his cabinet ministers.

As much as the calls are reasonable. it’s however, important to consider giving the Head of State ample time to come up with a team that will work to supplement his efforts to deliver on the promises he made to the Zambian people, especially the main drivers of the new dawn who are the YOUTHS of this country.

President HICHILEMA appreciates the enormity of the task ahead hence he is taking every minute to examine who is appropriate and qualified to take up, let’s take for instance the Ministry of Health. It needs not just a politician but also a qualified person with vast experience who will be able to provide a policy direction on how best we as the country will conquer the covid 19 pandemic.

In the other words, the country doesn’t just need a cabinet but instead, a formidable team (cabinet) that shall provide competent leadership and oversight across all social-economic sectors.

We don’t want to rush and as a result, we go back to the country in which its affairs were been managed by individuals in ministerial positions with unknown track records, qualifications, and experience.

The expectations of the Zambian people from the UPND government led by President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA are quite outstanding, such being the case a more reasonable timeframe for the Head of State to constitute his cabinet wouldn’t be a sheer waste of time.

Moreover, the president has just been in office for about 14 days, yet to clock even a month, and the quality of his speeches so far exhibits selflessness being most valuable for his people.

President HICHILEMA has also portrayed a spirit of professionalism above politics of patronage which has continued to inspire new hope in every citizen that the best for our country, is yet to come.

Just that alone indicates that president HICHILEMA is the right man for the job and it’s beyond any reasonable doubt that he has taken time to announce his cabinet because he wants to select a team (Cabinet) of experienced specialists that will work to improve the living standards of our people. A team that will ensure no one goes to bed with hunger. A team that will ensure school-going children have access to the best schools and the best teachers. A team that will ensure access to good healthcare is a right, not a privilege. Create equal opportunities and new jobs for our people, especially for youths.

More so than any else President, HICHILEMA wants to put up a team (Cabinet) that will work to build a system that will work together and supports one another to diligently deliver on the promises made to our people.