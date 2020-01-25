United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema has urged the Government to immediately release unconditionally released Bishop Joseph Khazila of Life Gospel Cathedral Ministry of Chingola.

According to the UPND President, Bishop Khazila and his Son were arrested during a live interview with a local Radio Station in Chingola on 23rd January 2020 for holding dissenting voices.

“This is what we have persistently told our citizens in the past, that the PF is stonewalling all avenues of free speech, association, and assembly, in order to scare citizens to silence and submission, to dictatorship and corruption,” Mr. Hiichilema said.

Mr HIchila said that his party is alarmed that the PF Government is now extending its intolerance to Religious leaders who are on the frontlines to Christian advocacy, and the preaching of the Gospel, in order to spread fear to dissenting voices.



Mr Hichilama further said that the arrest of a man of God, in a Christian nation, that has a dedicated day for prayer is simply unbelievable.

“It’s remarkable that they don’t use the same speed to arrest corrupt and thieving PF government and party officials and their collaborators, ” Mr. Hichilema said, before adding that PF must learn to be tolerant to views that do not agree with their own.

According to reports, Life Gospel Cathedral Ministries owner, Bishop Joseph Kazhila had been arrested for making inciting remarks and fueling anger and fear on both Radio broadcasts and on his Facebook page.

The Bishop is expected to appear in the Chingola Resident Magistrate Court soon.