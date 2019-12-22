The arrest of Pilato in Livingstone at a Roman Catholic Church premise is unwarranted, illegal and an assault not only to the constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedom of Assembly in the Bill of Rights under Article 21 of the Constitution but that of the Public Order Act itself.

The police have also veered from its Constitution functions and responsibilities of *upholding the Bill of Rights* as prescribed under Article 193(2)(e) in the carrying out of its constitutional functions.

The Po Act exempts any Catholic Church from notifying police of meetings at its premises.

The Public Order Act Under subsidiary legislation section B- *The Religious Organisations (Exemption) Order* under statutory instruments 448 of 1967 and 330 of 1968 under Order 1 states that *this Order may be cited as the Religious Organisatioñs (Exemptions) Order.

Order 2 States: Religious organizations mentioned in the schedule (which include the *Roman Catholic Church in which premise Pilato was in*) shall be exempted from *ALL provisions* of sections five ( under which Pilato has been arrested), seven and nine of the Act subject of the following conditions:

*This exemption is valid in respect of meetings and assemblies of a purely religious nature*

Can Police establish that Pilato was not talking about religious issues of transparency, accountable governance and social services which the bible does emphasise on?

Pilato is wrongly in detention and that is false prosecution and govt will pay dearly for police’s recklessness and zealousness to silence critics of govt.

He must be released unconditionally or charged immediately so that we know what reasonable charged police is scouting from the public Order Act since the issue of lawful assembly is exempted under the piece of law I have cited.

Police must defend peaceful assembly and citizens’ freedom of assembly, association and! Expression not to be in the forefront violating them to appease their political bosses.

McDonald Chipenzi