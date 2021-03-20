For Immediate Release

THE “BAR” MAYBE TO HIGH FOR KAMBWILI SAYS – AKAFAFUMBA

Lusaka 20th March 2021

Yesterday the 19:03:21 when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Acting President Rikki Josephs Akafumba held a press briefing in Lusaka on reaction to the meeting held in Luanshya by Kambwili’s illegal fruction, the NDC leader Akafumba said the apology that was rendered by Honourable Kambwili, was taken as a personal apology and of cause bearing in mind that Dr Kambwili is facing a number of charges, two which are on defence level and the other one is coming up for a case to answer.

Akafumba further said, only human being made of flesh and blood bend. That apology that was made was made for his own survival and we want to leave it at that.

As NDC we have not as a party asked Honourable Kambwili to live like Nelson Mandela who refused to denounce violence and choose to go to the gallows for the sake of his people and for what he believed. We are also not asking him to be like President Hakahinde Hichilema who was facing treason charges, whose net result was for him to be hanged and stayed in prison for 127 days for what he believed was right and that he did not commit any offence, he was given an opportunity to apologize but he refused, we are not asking him to do that because the “bar” maybe to high for him. Said Akafumba

We appreciate and it’s our wish that the powers that be may listen to him and accord him what he wants. But as a party in a nutshell we take that as his personal apology and it has very little and nothing to do with us.

The followers of NDC followed Honourable Kambwili and took what ever he said as gospel truth and as a result of following what he was saying, some of the members have even died, in the cause of following a leader who they believed his word was coming from his heart but to the contrary, they were all wrong.

Lastly going forward, I would like to appeal to you the press to be extremely careful when reporting what comes from Honourable Kambwili, because it may land you in problems, therefore even the general membership of NDC and followers please be on the look out and take extra caution in what comes out of the mouth of once (IMBWILI) which has changed its colors.

Issued by: Kirby Kaoma Musonda THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (NDC) party Deputy Media Director

+260977566326