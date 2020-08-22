By Betson Sibanda

To be totally honest with you,get the facts right.Lungu is no longer an individual in politics or a man in grey suit, but rather a watchman in the system.Now, the bone of contention is how could an individual who has become a systmatic mixture, be extracted from the system and allow other individuals like HH to thrive and breakthrough in 2021.Well,we are yet to find out.

I would like to believe that,there are seventeen million zambians and when it comes to state machinery,there is one thing I can say for sure.Each person in Zambian is equal for each machinery.I guess its safe to assume that,when ECZ talks about registering nine million voters for 2021.It means that,nine milion voters correspond to nine million state machinery.

However, the best way to describe Lungu as the system would be the following- by virtue of holding office as the incumbet.He has exclusive rights to relate and interact with both the internal (system) and external enviroment(voters).On the other hand,HH can only relate with the external enviroment(voters).

As a result making Lungu such a powerful effect of influence.Well,In other words Lungu has got two chances of survival firstly; it is through the system, secondly; through the ballot which is debatable because he has lost a lot of support from many Zambians.As far as I am aware, HH is very vulnerable but still the preffered candidate.So what needs to be done is that,HH needs to have a fully- fledged formidable and tactical alliance to disadvantage Lungu not to electioneer and mystify voters again with same old and fake campaign promises.

Well, speaking of HH going solo without the involvement of the alliance partners,to tell you the truth.It really shouldnt come as a surprise that Lungu makes a rebound and stretch to maximum victory.I guess it goes without saying that a selfless alliance based on patriotism is the only constructive bridge to 2021 victory for Zambians.Without much doubt judge this article as a political prophecy.

