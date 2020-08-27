By Patson Chilemba

The beauty is that I have not died, says recently dismissed Bank of Zambia (BoZ) governor Dr Denny Kalyalya.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, who sought to get his comment on why he was fired, Dr Kalyalya said he was fine but would issue a comment at an appropriate time.

He said being fired from the Central Bank was not the end of life as he was still alive.

“Of course I mean I have not died you know that’s the beauty. I have not died so that’s okay,” Dr Kalyalya said.

Asked on the fact that there was speculation surrounding his firing, with some suggesting that that he refused to print extra-money and carry out over-the-top moves that were not in keeping with his professional standing, Dr Kalyalya said he understood there was a lot of speculation, but that he would not say anything for now.

As regards the effect on the market occasioned by his firing, Dr Kalyalya said: “There are big authorities, I am not the one to say anything now. I am out of the picture, there are people who are running the show I think they are better placed to comment. I understand your anxiety, you will know, you will know.”

Dr Kalyalya was still not forthcoming when asked on the next course he would take, particularly that he has had stints working in various multilateral institutions in the past

President Lungu recently fired Dr Kalyalya and replaced him with Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Christopher Mvunga.

Mvunga also served as deputy Finance minister during the period the country’s debt was ballooning.

Professor Cecil Mbolela, a Zambian-America who works for the United States of America (USA) Central Bank questioned the irony of appointing Mvunga, who oversaw the contracting of debts on the fiscal side, and was now going to be in charge of the monetary side, which has been calling for discipline in spending and contraction of loans. -Daily Revelation