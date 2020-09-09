PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lusaka : 9th September 2020

UNLAWFUL ISSUANCE OF NRCs TO MINORS .

It has come to our attention that the government through the Department of National Registration is issuing National Registration Cards to under age children. This is illegal as the law stipulates that only people above 16 years of age can be issued with an NRC.

We have noted that in its desperation to manipulate the 2021 presidential and general election, the PF government is issuing NRCs to minors below the age of 16 by exaggerating their ages with the intention to register them as voters.

This malpractice is particularly being undertaken by

the Ministry of Home Affairs in places perceived to be PF strongholds.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also been systematically denying those places perceived to be opposition strong holds access to registration materials.

We note that the illegal trend by government has gotten to registering minors who do not qualify at law.

Sadly , parents of the said children are not realizing that as a consequence of this illegal registration, their children will be sent to early retirement as they will be over-age,or fail to access educational facilities such as governed bursaries as they will be over-age.

Further, the said minors will be denied so many privileges available for other children.

As a Party, we wish to warn all those parents sending their children that are not qualified to obtain NRCs that we shall ensure those minors are dealt with accordingly during voting.

Zambia is a signatory to the international convention on children’s rights and registering minors is a serious crime.

The behavior by NRC Office to do illegal things by registering minors is a serious indictment on our demicracy.

We wish to put it on record that UPND leadership will prosecute all those involved once we assume leadership.

Issued by:

Stephen Katuka

UPND SECRETARY