THE BEST WAY TO HANDLE A DICTATOR IS VOTING THEM OUT…Lungu and those in govt will do everything possible to stop opposition activities, says Panji

By Patson Chilemba

Ruling PF member Colonel Panji Kaunda says Edgar Lungu and those in government will do everything possible to stop the political activities of Hakainde Hichilema, Chishimba Kambwili and other opposition figures, but urged that the best way to handle a dictator is to vote them out of power.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Col Panji said the outrageous K300,000 bail amount charged on National Democratic Congress leader Kambwili by magistrate Simusamba and the K200,000 on UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe clearly showed that the whole thing was political and had nothing to do with justice. He said both Kambwili and Kang’ombe were Zambians of bonafide residence, families and standing, therefore wondering why such exorbitant amounts could be charged on them, save to persecute and punish them.

Col Panji said there was a concerted effort not only to punish the opposition using undemocratic means but to also rip them of their resources.

“It seems we are no different to all those dictators abusing the law to fulfill their agenda. We are being led by unstable leadership. We pray in 2022 we shall see through the best way of seeing them off. The best way of seeing off dictators is to see them out of power,” Col Panji said. “But it will be very difficult, people in rural areas don’t even know if the registration period is on or not.”

Col Panji said there was a determination to use whatever means available to stop opposition parties from mobilising, with the added incentive of using more underhand methods to stop the opposition alliance.

“We can see by the actions of leaders in PF that they are desperate to win. So they can do anything. Why are they stopping them from even going to the radio station?” he asked.

On the recent harassment of Kambwili’s wife, Carol and daughter Chanda by the police, Col Panji said he expected President Lungu and those in government not only to condemn police actions, but also to take disciplinary action again the police officers involved.

He said it might be Kambwili’s wife today, but tomorrow it could be First Lady Esther Lungu or even Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo’s wife, hence the need to keep the police in check so that they could operate as a professional and independent body.

“Everybody is a candidate for prison,” said Col Panji. -Daily Revelation