THE BIOGRAPHICAL DATA OF RIGHT REV. DR. MOSES HAMUNGOLE

Born: 1st May 1967 in Kafue (Lusaka Archdiocese)

Family: Son of Simon and Sofiah Hamungole and third born of the 8 children (3 brothers and 5 sisters)

Baptised: By Fr. Joseph Parolo, Italian Fidei Donum Priest from Archdiocese of Milan in

Italy, at Holy Savour Parish in Kafue Estate on 29th October 1978.

Confirmed: By Archbishop Emmanuel Milingo at Holy Saviour Parish in Kafue on 13th

December 1981

Basic Education:

Grade 1 to 7 at Shikoswe Primary School in Kafue from 1975 to 1981

Form 1 to 3 at Kafue Boys Secondary School in Kafue from 1982 to 1984

Grade 11 to 12 at Mukasa Minor Seminary in Choma from 1985 to 1986

Seminary Formation:

Emmaus Spirituality Year at St. Augustine Major Seminary in Kabwe from 1987 –

1988

Diploma in Philosophy at St. Augustine Major Seminary in Kabwe from 1988 – 1990

Ist Year Theology Studies at St. Augustine Major Seminary in Kabwe from 1990 –

1991

Bachelor of Theology studies at St. Dominic’s Major Seminary in Lusaka from 1991

– 1994

Ordained deacon by Archbishop James Spaita on 25th July 1993 at St. Dominic’s

Major Seminary in Lusaka.

Priestly and professional Experience:

Ordained by Archbishop Adrian Mungandu on 6th August 1994 at Holy Saviour

Parish in Kafue Estate

Assistant Parish Priest in New Kanyama Parish in Lusaka from 1994 – 1995

Assistant Parish Priest in Holy Trinity (then Railway – Chowa) Parish in Kabwe from 1995 – 1997

Director of Yastani Studios, a video production centre of then Zambia Episcopal (ZEC) in Lusaka from 1997 – 1999

Masters in Social Sciences (specialisation in Social Communication) from Gregorian

University in Rome – Italy from 1999 – 2002

Communications Director at the Secretariat of Association of Member Episcopal

Conferences of Eastern Africa (AMECEA) in Nairobi – Kenya from 2002 – 2008

Attended 3 weeks Seminar on NGO and Project Management at the Galilee Institute

in Israel in 2005

Elected SIGNIS Africa President in Uganda during the SIGNIS Africa Assembly in 2005 for 4 years.

Elected SIGNIS (World Catholic Communications Association with head office in

Brussels – Belgium) Board Member for the period of 2005 to 2009

Taught as a part time lecturer at Tangaza University College’s Institute of Social Communication from 2004 – 2006

Masters in Cultures and Development Studies from Katholieke Universiteit Lueven

in Belgium from 2008 – 2009

Phd Studies in Social Sciences with specialisation in Mass Communication from

2009 – 2015 at Katholieke Universiteit Lueven in Belgium

While doing Phd studies at Katholieke Universiteit Lueven in Belgium, become Director of Vatican Radio’s English Africa and Kiswahili Programmes in Rome –

Italy from 2011 – 2014

Elected SIGNIS Treasurer from 2012 – 2014.

Participated and presented papers at two International Conferences in Athens in

Greece and Barcelona in Spain in 2011. The Paper presented at the Conference in Greece was published as a chapter in the book entitled ” ……” in 2013

Bishop: Appointed Bishop of Monze on 10th February 2014 while working for Vatican Radio in Rome – Italy, and ordained on 3rd May 2014 in Monze by Bishop Emilio Patriarcha

Elected Bishop Director of Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishop’s Communication

Commission in 2014

Successfully defended the Phd Thesis “Television and Cultivation of Personal Values among Catholics in Zambia” on 6th November 2015 at Katholieke Universiteit Lueven in Belgium and was awarded a Doctorate in Social Sciences with Specialisation in Mass Communications.

Bishop Hamungole’s Pastoral Ministry

Bishop Moses has had a very busy pastoral schedule trying to reach out to every Parish and institution. His Passion to build the new Cathedral of Monze Diocese is one of the greatest symbols of his love for the Diocese of Monze.

The construction of the New Cathedral

Bishop Moses began the project of the construction of the new cathedral. He was determined to put up a new Cathedral which has already been named as Holy Trinity Cathedral. On 21st December there was ground breaking that marked the beginning of the work at the New Cathedral site. Like Moses of the Bible who never lived to see his dream come true, Bishop Moses has not lived to see the completion of the construction of the Cathedral. May God reward him with a faithful Servant’s reward.