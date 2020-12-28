POLICE SHOOTING OF INNOCENT PEOPLE SADDENS KK

“The Blood of Innocent Souls Will One Day Revenge”-KK

State Lodge – 27th December, 2020

First Republican President DR. KENNETH KAUNDA has advised Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo to be tolerant when dealing with members of the public.

The Former head of state who spoke through his son KAWECHE, said the desire of every Zambian is to see the country in peace and unity after fighting hard to win the independence struggle.

“The old man has appealed to the Home affairs minister to be tolerant when dealing with members of the public after overcoming extreme obstacles and decades of the nationalist struggle, Zambians should not be subjected to this kind of a situation,” he said.

He added that after 55 years of independence, every Zambian is expected to freely assemble regardless of any political affiliation.

Mr KAWECHE said his father is agitated with the recently shooting which took place recently and has advised all political parties to respect one another as we head closer to the 2021 General Elections.

”There is life after losing an election, and all political parties should respect one another as we head closer to the 2021 general elections,” he advised.