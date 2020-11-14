THE BLUNT KARMA OF A WOMAN FAILS TO APPEAR NOR PROVE HER FALSE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST PRESIDENT HH.

By: Castrol Kafweta

What you put out will always come back to you in the most unexpected way. Utter only what you can prove because courts out there aren’t for your daddy.

Apparently, the leader of the Forum for Democratic and Development (FDD) Mis. Edith Nawakwi have failed to appear before the high Court of Zambia to prove her false allegations against president Hakainde Hichilema.

According to the High Court letter dated [13 November 2020], the outspoken and blunt Edith Nawakwi has failed to render any defense against the summon. The instigated surrogate has also failed to show any intentions to defend herself in court on the claims she made on Hot FM and ZNBC and on other platforms.

An objective consensus that I have established from this fundamental reality of national matter outcasted by Edith Nawakwi is that Mis. Edith Nawakwi is a prevaricator, an assassin of national peace, and a great danger to national serenity of this country Zambia.

This woman dwells on malice, hatred, and undocumented relations with president HH and if left unchecked, she has the potential to plunge this country into anarchy.

She’s greedy, selfish and bitter such that she even forgets she’s a woman who’s supposed to be humble and kind to men for the sake of the womanal element in her.

Now charges have been placed on her and she has been ordered to pay remedies and retract her unsubstantiable utterances that she made against president Hakainde Hichilema.

Politics of hate, slander and tribalism must be discouraged and ousted from the Zambian political sphere because it has the potential to torn this country apart.