By Veronica Mwale CIC Private Reporter

THE BOAT CRACKS AS 308 PF MEMBERS LED BY IMPUSUKILO WARD CHAIRMAN MR CHELA DITCH PF AND JOINS UPND IN KWACHA CONSTITUENCY CITING POOR LEADERSHIP IN PF BY MALANJI.

Over 300 PF members have ditched PF and join UPND in Kwacha Constituency of Kitwe.

Addressing the defectors, Kitwe Distric Vice Chairman Mr Chrispin Chomba thanked the ambassadors of change for making the right decision at a right time when most Zambians wanted change of government and also thanked Kwacha Constituency UPND Candidate Honourable Charles Mulenga for his efforts to bring the defectors on board.

Mr Chomba said Kwacha residents have another chance to redeem themselves from hand-outs to sustainable development under the UPND government. He said people of Kwacha should not vote for someone who has even forgotten them in a time of Campaigns and gone to North Western as if Kwacha is a Constituency there. He advised people to vote for Charles Able Mulenga and vote in a block to give Hakainde Hichilema the best Team.

Speaking at the same event, Mr Chela former Impusukilo Ward PF Chairman said PF is a party of people who are selfish and greed. Mr Chela said leaders in PF particularly Kwacha Constituency want to be worshipped. ” Today I and my Team have come to join you so that we fight this battle together, Honourable Mulenga you are going to win Kwacha Constituency ,Malanji has done nothing apart from giving us a spirit of K20s in our lives.” he said. ” Honourable Mulenga you have a heart of a leader,when I came to you first, you received me and my Team like any other member of the UPND, tamusala eyo!”

He further said the development they talk about in Kwacha is in the pockets of the PF but not people of Kwacha. ” Yes PF officials have money, we have no Medicines, everything is expensive ,life has become so difficult but he goes and buys a chopper, why didn’t he buy us Medicines if he cares for us?” he asked ” The day I came to know that he has bought a chopper, I even said this man is not a good leader, it is like a parent buys beer for himself but leaves his children without food in the house.” Mr Chela said people of Kwacha are not fools and no one will fool them this time around. ” When you go in kwacha he is not evening doing Campaigns, he feels the people of Kwacha are easy to be bought with K20s, twalamulanga akalale uno mwaka.”

The defectors thanked Honourable Mulenga and the UPND membership for welcoming them in the UPND family with both hands and pledged to be loyal, cooperative and hard working to gather votes for Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND.

Honourable Mulenga was accompanied by Mr Grace Sampa, Distric Vice chairman Chrispin Chomba and many more Party officials.

*CHANGE IS A MUST*

CIC PRESS TEAM.

