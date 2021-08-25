THE BOOING OF “OUTGOING PRESIDENT LUNGU” NOW FORMER PRESIDENT, A SIGN OF FOOLISH GENERATION TO COME!!

After watching part of HH inauguration ceremony at heroes stadium, it took my attention to see people booing the now former President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu when he arrived at the inauguration to handover power.

Okay surely, why would someone do that the leader who has contributed to the development of this country? Yes he had errors during his time but that doesn’t make him a total failure.

He has led a very good foundation in so many sectors of development projects which will be a step to the Zambia we want.

Dont be too excited to the point of booing someone who has shown leadership to the handover of power. You dont knowwhat the next five(5) years will be. Bola Panshi

If this situation is not taken seriously by our leaders it will create a foolish generation.

Credit: CZ

